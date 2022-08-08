Temps will push upward this week

The same players we have to monitor every summer day are what we have to consider this week: the marine layer (and its depth), the summer monsoon, and the jet stream pattern. The last of that list will see the most dramatic change over the next few days which will in turn impact marine layer depth and monsoon position.

There is a trough to The West that has to work thru the jet branch position to the north of the Central Coast. As the trough rolls over the jet builds a ridge back into the state, essentially backing up from the Southwest. This will compress the marine layer from Wednesday into the coming weekend, warming temps.

The warming will take place everywhere but will be most notable in the interior where highs go from the lower 90s on Tuesday to the triple digits Thursday thru at least Sunday.

At beaches and near coastal valleys we'll also see warming but muted somewhat by the already-present marine layer. It'll be the extent of that marine layer that will change over the next few days.

Beaches won't see a lot of change with most temps lingering in the 60s but coastal valleys will be in the 70s and 80s with the Southcoast also in the 70s and 80s heading into the weekend.

The 8-14 day outlook shows a high likelihood of above-average highs with some monsoon potential later this month.

The monsoon rarely delivers enough beneficial rain to remove drought concerns, in fact it often has to be watched for lightning concerns. The consensus on warm conditions persisting, especially inland, will also be a fire weather concern later this month.