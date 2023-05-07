Temps will start the week on the cool side, but warming will return

The spring has been a cool one thus far for coastal areas of the Central Coast. In fact, April in Santa Maria was a full 4 degrees below average. The trend is holding in May thus far as well. This is no indicator of summer temps or even temps later this month, but for folks who are waiting for some warm weather, it is definitely true we haven’t seen much.

The good news is: if you are patient this forecast finally turns the corner. But that turn will not be happening to start this week, we’ll remain quite cool.

The end of this week and the 8-14 day does look to see the development of a large upper-level ridge capable of warming not only the interior but some coastal valleys as well (beaches likely see any warming moderated by ocean influence).

The 8-14 day also shows some rain potential across parts of California. Technically the Climate Predictions Center’s outlook does show some potential for the Central Coast, but I think that’s not particularly likely. The CPC is counting on the developing ridge to usher in some moisture from the S-SW, and it looks mostly limited to areas east of us and at higher elevations.

Let’s talk about the short-term forecast. There is some broad SW flow over the area at the moment, but a trough will dig in Tuesday and a surface low and front could actually cause some mountain showers and perhaps some showers in SoCal but here on the Central Coast this will just reinforce some cool daytime highs again.

With ample early clouds, lower 60s for highs looks to be about it near the coast and interior temps look to push toward 70. Not much change for Tuesday.

However, after that, the ridge starts to build, and inland temps shoot into the 80s Friday and Saturday and should be near 90 for some over next weekend.

Coastal valleys will see highs into the 70s Thursday and Friday with some 80s Saturday before marine influence push temps down a little for Sunday and Monday into the low to middle 70s. Beaches will be mostly in the 60s thru the period due to marine influence.