Temps will start to warm inland into Father’s Day weekend

It was yet another day for the Central Coast where the marine clouds were pretty stubborn holding temperatures down across the board. Folks at the beach might not have noticed a lot of change since daytime highs hovered near 60 for a long time and the changes in the coastal valleys were also pretty subtle. However interior temperatures dropped from the 80s of yesterday into the 70s today.

As quickly as the temperatures cooled on Thursday, they will warm on Friday. Again the biggest changes will be in the interior valleys as temperatures quickly push back into the middle 80s and ultimately the upper 80s on Saturday before retreating a little on Sunday.

Coastal valleys still have a lot of early low clouds to deal with on Friday but when skies clear the daytime highs will only push into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Slightly warmer conditions are likely on Saturday with early low clouds and temperatures pushing into the low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys. The interior temperatures on Sunday will push down subtly a couple of degrees and that continues into Monday.

Interior valley temperatures next week look to generally be in the low to mid-80s Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday which is just a little bit under the average. Coastal valleys will generally be in the upper 60s to the mid-70s which again is just slightly under the average for this time of year.

The 8 to 14-day forecast continues to advertise more generally cooler than average conditions for the Central Coast.