The Central Coast is on the western edge of a major wind event in SoCal

Some very strong Santa Ana winds are likely in SoCal later Tuesday into Wednesday. Some 50-70mph gusts are possible and it is a full 24-hour wind event so fire weather is also a concern.

The high wind warning in place for Ventura County into parts of SoCal only borders the Central Coast but modeling does show higher elevations of the SB County Mountains could also see locally strong winds of 30-40mph, I wouldn't be shocked to see at least a wind advisory issued there later by NWS.

Other than that the forecast of cold overnight lows and mild to slightly cool highs continues. I think some 70s are likely for most (other than beaches) around mid-week before temps cool toward the coming weekend.

No change in the longer-range rain outlook. The mid-range models still like the rest of this month to be mostly if not entirely dry locally. Hopes now slide to December to get back on track with rain opportunities.