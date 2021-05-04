The central coast will heat up Tuesday afternoon ahead of a foggy night along the coast

A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL STRENGTHEN TUESDAY RESULTING IN WARMER DAYTIME HIGHS ACROSS THE CENTRAL COAST. — A ridge of high pressure will strengthen Tuesday resulting in warmer daytime highs across the central coast.

For the morning commute, skies will be mostly clear with a few exceptions. Fairly dense and low-level fog is developing along the south coast region and will likely remain patchy throughout the late morning and into parts of the early afternoon. As a result, expect daytime highs to be close to the low 70s in this region.

The heat will definitely be concentrated across the interior valleys Tuesday with daytime highs from the low 80s to the mid-90s. Winds will be light and variable across the Santa Ynez Valley but could gust up to 25 miles per hour across the interiors in San Luis Obispo County. The coastal valleys will also be warming up to the 70s and 80s Tuesday with westerly and northwesterly winds from 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The coastal areas will stay close to the 60s and 70s with cooler conditions along the north coast and warmer temperatures for Avila Beach and Pismo Beach.

While skies will be mostly clear Tuesday afternoon, an eddy will develop along the southern California coast that will result in a deepening marine layer Tuesday night, which means that "May Gray" will make an appearance Wednesday and Thursday.