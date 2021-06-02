The coast will stay cool and cloudy Wednesday as daytime highs across the valleys heat up

The marine layer over the coast remains strong Wednesday morning as onshore flow continues. While there will be limited clearing out along the coast, there will be sunshine and warmer daytime highs for the inland and coastal valley communities.

A heads up to drivers this morning! Expect another foggy commute along the coast and through our coastal valleys. In some cases, visibility could be limited so be prepared to slow down and increase following distance. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/dVtiF0iObO — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) June 2, 2021

Daytime highs will stay close to the 50s and low 60s for Central Coast beaches and winds will be very mild. Over the coastal valleys, there will continue to be a mix of 60s and 70s with clear afternoon skies after a morning of foggy conditions. As for the interiors, a ridge of high pressure that continues to build over the west will result in a warm and clear afternoon with temperatures that will stay between the mid-80s and low 90s.

As the fog persists Wednesday morning, drizzle will be likely so commuters should be prepared to use windshield wipers, increase following distance and have low beams turned on.

By the end of the week, northwesterly flow will develop, which should allow for clearing at the coast and daytime highs will trend down across the valleys.