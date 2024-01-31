The first in a pair of atmospheric river storms arrives on the Central Coast

Clouds have been pushing onshore all day and now rainfall is beginning to arrive on the Central Coast. The hours ahead into Thursday morning will feature high winds, strong downpours, and some isolated thunderstorms. Before all is said and done .50-3” of rain is possible from this first system.

This storm Wednesday into Thursday is an atmospheric river which means it is fueled by a long stretch of subtropical moisture that originates in the central Pacific. An atmospheric river means that the storm system moving into the area will be well supplied with moisture and instability.

This will mean rainfall rates between 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch per hour at times especially if thunderstorms develop

Snow will levels start quite high, around 7000 feet but descend to about 5500 feet Thursday. At the highest levels, we will see some accumulating snowfall in combination with the expected high winds. For the Central Coast, there isn't a lot of real estate at those levels but Ventura County mountains are in a warning as are many of the mountains in The Sierra.

Winds will be quite strong out of the South-southeast Wednesday night into Thursday with some gusts 30 to 40 mph and perhaps even stronger at higher elevations in the Santa Barbara County mountains. A wind advisory has been posted for most of the area and a high wind warning is in place for the Santa Barbara County mountains.

High surf is expected. 7-10ft Wednesday but building to 14-18ft Thursday for the west-facing Central Coast. The SB Southcoast will see some 8-12ft break. Advisories last until Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has identified coastal California as having a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Thunderstorms do have the potential for brief heavy downpours lightning and hail. The Weather Prediction Center has identified the area in a risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday into Thursday as well.

And this isn't the only game in town, another storm is likely Sunday into Monday. This second system could deviver another 1-6” of rain. This means cumulative rainfall between now and this time next week could be 2-8+”. That’s a lot of rain potential and historically when we get that much rain there will be some local issues handling all that water.

With the potentially serious nature of the forecast, anyone with questions about planning and preparation should consult their local county Office of Emergency Services.

For San Luis Obispo County (click the link below)

READYSLO.org (click for redirect)

For Santa Barbara County (click the link below)

READYSBC.org (click for redirect)