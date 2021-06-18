The heat continues for the inland valleys Friday as daytime highs along the coast stay close to the 70s

The morning will start out foggy for the south coast region near Santa Barbara and into Lompoc and Santa Maria Valley. The marine layer influence, coupled with variable amounts of mid-high level subtropical clouds will bring favorable daytime highs and partly cloudy skies over the coastal regions Friday.

Along the coast, daytime highs will likely peak around the mid-70s while coastal valleys will stay warmer and have temperatures from the low to mid-80s. The foggy skies over the beaches will continue through the end of the weekend as high pressure will bring influence to the inland valleys through Sunday.

The interior valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will remain under an excessive heat warning through Saturday night. This is in place as peak temperatures are expected to hang on to triple-digits through Saturday before tapering off to the upper 90s Sunday and trending down into the 70s as early as Monday.

As the ridge of high pressure weakens through Sunday, a low-pressure system will swing in right behind it along the coast, which will result in below-average daytime highs for some of the inland valleys as temperatures trend down to the 70s.