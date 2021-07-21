The heat continues for the interior valleys Wednesday but a cooldown is on the way

As an upper-level high continues to rotate over the four corners, daytime highs across the valleys around the central coast will remain fairly warm Wednesday. Tuesday's conditions played out to be hot and slightly above average for cities like Paso Robles, which reached 102 degrees. Wednesday could play out similarly as triple-digit temperatures are once again a possibility for the inland valleys. Peak temperatures across the interiors will range from the mid-80s to the low 100s before tapering off by the end of the week.

Today the Mid-State Fair starts and it's going to be hot in Paso Robles. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. The official ribbon cutting will be at 3:30 p.m. Have fun and be safe!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/Sj6gtBQuzK — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) July 21, 2021

As onshore flow remains fairly weak, the fog is having difficulty developing and some models are only showing it over Lompoc and the Santa Maria Valley. The fog that is present for the morning drive will mix out by late morning, making for another clear day for the central coast. Daytime highs across the coastal valleys will be slightly cooler Wednesday as daytime highs are expected to range from the low to upper 70s.

Along the coast, daytime highs will vary from the low 60s to the low 70s with the warmer conditions in Pismo Beach. Patchy fog will likely develop through the morning commute but will mix out through the early afternoon.

As onshore flow increases Thursday, daytime highs will gradually decrease through the start of next week. In addition, marine layer will become more prominent in the overnight hours.