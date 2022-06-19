The heat is turning back on, clear skies expected

Skies were clear across our coastline, Sunday. Temperatures are already showing a rebound, and will continue to rise throughout the week.

Throughout the next week the marine layer will go back and forth early in the mornings and then late in the evenings but should die out throughout the afternoons.

We have a system passing over California the next couple days that will be kicking up the winds especially on the South Coast. There is a wind advisory for the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range as well as the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. It is in place through Monday morning at 3:00a.m.

North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, strongest below passes and canyons.

The next week temperatures will heat up. The interiors once again pushing towards triple digit territory. The coastal valleys in the 80's and beaches in the 70's.

Remember to stay cool, hydrate, and check on your neighbors!