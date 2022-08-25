The heatwave has passed, enjoy the break!

The brunt of the heatwave has passed but temperatures in the interiors still sat in the 90's. Each day as we close in on the weekend temperatures will continue to fall.

Sunday is forecast to be the coolest day of the week with many of the coastal valleys dropping below the 70's.

The marine layer was intense around the beaches Wednesday and overnight those clouds will deepen even into some valleys.

A system is hitting the Pacific North West and will aid in the increase of clouds, especially Thursday.

In adjacent areas, thunderstorms are dropping excessive rainfall. Areas like San Diego, the Coachella valley and adjacent deserts are under a flood watch. The closest they will get to us is Big Bear.

After the cool down another warming trend looks to be on the horizon from Early next week through Labor Day.