The last day of the month rings in cooler temps and lingering shower chances

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

It's the last day of September and the weather is definitely feeling a lot more like fall.

Many areas woke up to showers and cloudy skies. Most of the activity has died down in our region as the cold low-pressure system is headed east of the state.

Most cities on the Central Coast saw less than a tenth of an inch of rain with some seeing trace amounts.

KSBY News

But the cooler temps we experienced on Saturday will continue for the rest of the weekend with daytime highs in the upper 60s to 70 on Sunday.

Sunday looks variably, cloudy and generally cool. The afternoon of Sunday could see the development of a few showers here and there as the atmosphere destabilizes as the atmosphere warms. Any showers on Sunday are to be isolated and generally light, but a few raindrops can't be ruled out.

The most impact could be the interior mountains.

The low-pressure trough sticks around for the beginning of the work week but a high-pressure ridge changes temps dramatically in the middle of the week.

KSBY News

KSBY News

Beaches return to the 70s, coastal valleys 70s and 80s, and interior temps could hit 90 next week. Some areas could see above normal temps by the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful day!