The marine layer is clearing and temperatures are heating up

Winds continued to be an issue Sunday with wind speeds sitting in the 20 mph range for most of the area. The Wind Advisory that was in place Saturday was extended into Sunday and will most likely be extended again through Monday.

Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected Sunday through Monday morning at 6a.m. for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

The marine layer has been stubborn the past few days but will gradually die out into the work week. Patchy low clouds will continue overnight but skies should be mainly clear by Monday afternoon through the rest of the week.

A ridge is gradually building over the forecast area and will peak by mid week. As the ridge builds, temperatures will continue to rise, especially in the interiors who will be sitting in triple digits for consecutive days.

Temperatures will be warmest for the interiors and cool the closer you get to the beach. The interiors will be mainly in the 90's, the Valleys in the 80's and the coastal areas in the 70's.

Intense winds and toasty temps will raise the risk of fire danger for the extended period.

