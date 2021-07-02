The marine layer will gradually clear Friday morning and is set to make a return for the holiday weekend

The marine layer continues to play a factor in the forecast as the weekend kicks off, which is really living up to the phrase "no sky July."

The silver lining is that these conditions are consistent with what the central coast has seen all week, so there won't be any significant new developments. Commuters should be prepared to increase following distance and periodically use windshield wipers Friday morning as the fog could be dense at times and as a result, produce mist and drizzle.

Daytime highs across the inland valley communities will stay between the mid-80s to the low 90s through Independence Day. Foggy conditions will reach the interiors through the morning and into the overnight hours but will mix out by the afternoon. A similar trend will take place across the coastal valley communities but daytime highs won't be quite as warm. Peak temperatures will stay between the upper 60s to mid-70s through the end of the weekend.

The forecast for coastal communities is going to be a bit dicey. The marine layer pattern will continue to settle in over the coast through July Fourth, particularly in the overnight and morning hours. There is potential that the marine layer could impact the viewing of the coastal firework displays, however, if the cloud ceiling stays at or above 1,000 feet the evening of Independence Day, then there will definitely be an opportunity for a nice view of the fireworks.