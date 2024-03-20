The warm weather will begin to fade

This week the Central Coast has experienced amazing weather with highs in the 70s for most and we’ve even experienced 80+ earlier this week. Those kinds of warm temps have one more day left before a temperature slide into the weekend.

Later Friday evening a cold front pushes through the Central Coast for some rain. Most of the rain will be after sunset Friday and before sunrise Saturday however some scattered to isolated showers are possible during the day Saturday.

Sunday should be mostly dry but a light shower can’t be ruled out. This is probably not enough of a chance to garner an icon on the forecast but worth at least mentioning.

More importantly, winds will be up, especially Sunday. Saturday wind gusts look to be near 20-30mph, Sunday wind gusts 25-40mph are likely and Monday wind gusts of 20-30mph are likely. Those winds will combine with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It'll feel cool. Wind advisories are likely.

Wave heights this weekend will build to 7-10ft with some max sets near 12ft. A surf advisory is likely.

Total weekend rainfall should stay under .50" outside of the SLO County northcoast where higher elevations could see up to 1" (places like Rocky Butte).

Monday and Tuesday we’ll be in NW flow aloft and temps stay in the 60s. Wednesday another and stronger cold front looks to roll through the area in the afternoon.

Another system shows up to close the month.

So Spring may be here but we are not done with the rainy season just yet.

