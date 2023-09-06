The weather is turning warmer for the weekend ahead

There will be a huge contrast between the weather of last weekend and what is likely this upcoming weekend. Last weekend the Central Coast saw gray skies, cool temperatures, and even some rainfall. This weekend interior temperatures look to hover near 100 degrees while coastal valleys will generally be in the 80s with beaches in the 70s.

We will start the transition to this warmer pattern over the next couple of days. Initially, it will be the interior seeing the most rapid changes with temperatures Thursday already expected to return to the upper 80s after spending today shy of 80 degrees. Beaches and near coastal valleys still must contend with night and morning marine layer with the afternoon clearing which will hold temperatures at beach communities in the 60s with low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys and the Southcoast.

Locations near the coast will only see temperatures slowly creep up Thursday through Saturday. Once things do warm up they looked at plateau Saturday through Monday before we see across-the-board cooling on Tuesday and Wednesday. That cooling will return coastal valleys into the lower 70s and the interior back into the 80s. Temperature swings become more common in the later summer and through the fall season and this forecast is an example of that.