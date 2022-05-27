The weekend remains mild with night and morning clouds

The last few days for the Central Coast featured a lot of night and morning low clouds, some places didn't get much clearing. Places that did clear saw a smear of high clouds and another sun halo.

We did a recent story on why it happens. Click HERE to see that explanation.

Another push of low clouds into the coastal and interior valleys is likely again this evening/night. The clouds are expected to be around in the morning but modeling is indicating better clearing as early as Saturday afternoon. NW winds will be strong in the afternoons this week than in the prior few days.

Sunday and Monday's winds are even higher than Saturday.

Regardless the temps don't look to move much since those winds are onshore for most of the area. The one exception to this is the SB Southcoast. A N-NW wind is actually from land toward the sea so some warming is likely over the weekend.

The forecast doesn't look to change much until after Memorial Day. At that point, some building high pressure should start warming.