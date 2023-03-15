The worst is over, calm weather returns

Good morning, Central Coast!

For the most part the rain has moved on from our area and is now farther south. There are a couple lingering flood advisories that will lift within the next couple hours so they are not prudent to the forecast.

Rain totals were overall slightly underwhelming. They system moved across SLO/SB county a bit quicker than expected so totals from the last two days mainly sat from 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts. Check here for a complete list of totals.

As for today through Friday, some sunshine will return and temps will be slightly warmer. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Looking to the extended forecast, we have two new rain chances already materializing.

The first will be this weekend, with light showers likely Saturday evening.

The second is next week. This is slightly outside of the seven day forecast which means its a little two far out to get a handle on, but this one also looks like a weak system.

As both systems approach we will update accumulation totals.