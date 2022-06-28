The worst is over, cool down is starting Wednesday

The heat was on all over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The hottest areas, of course, were the interiors where temperatures pushed into the triple digits. Daytime highs cooled the closer the location is to the water, 80's for many of the coastal valleys and 70's for many beach areas.

There is a heat advisory in place for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and the Santa Ynez Valley. High temperatures ranging from 95 to 108 expected. This will expire at 8p.m. Tuesday evening.

The good news is, the worst is over. A much needed cool down is on the way starting Wednesday through the end of the week. We can expect about 3-6 degrees of cooling each day until Friday where temperatures will be below average.

The pattern of low clouds overnight into the morning hours will continue through week, helping to keep things cooler by the beaches. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Celia may work into the region Wednesday into Wednesday night in the form of some mid to high clouds.

As for the long term, this weekend, winds could become a problem through the gusty prone areas like the South Coast. We will keep an eye out for the possibility of advisory level wind speeds through the beginning of next week.

While the cool down is so close we can almost taste it, signs of another heatwave are on the horizon. Summer is definitely here ad temperatures will reflect that frequently.