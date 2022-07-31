Thunderstorms could nick SLO county interiors Sunday

Skies were mainly clear throughout the forecast area Saturday with temperatures peaking in the upper 80's for the interiors. Sunday brings a chance of rain for parts of the San Luis Obispo County Interiors.

Thunderstorms making their way through the LA and Ventura County mountains, and the Antelope Valley area will move into parts of SLO county, bringing a small amount of rain to the inland areas.

The moisture will move eastward by Monday and conditions will return quiet.

Tuesday a mini ridge is building over the region which will bump temps to near normal or slightly above normal the second half of the week.

For interior areas, that means upper 90's for the extended period. For surrounding coastal valleys temps will be mainly in the mid 70's to low 80's. Beaches will be the coolest throughout the week, sitting mainly in the mid to lower 60's.