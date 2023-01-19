Thursday afternoon is the start of a mostly dry forecast

The big news today is the recent rains managed to wipe out the worst categories of drought thru the state and locally there was also a dramatic impact. For the Central Coast, much of the area is now just considered abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought monitor. Statewide, the "extreme" and "exceptional" drought is gone. In fact, California is not longer 100% in some stage of drought or dryness (granted, less than 1% is no longer in drought...at least it is something).

Local lake levels continue to see improving levels and a number are either at or near 100%.

This morning the Central Coast saw the expected rain before the sun came out for the balance of the day. Models yesterday showed only a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch of rain for the storm. Most areas on the Central Coast saw just that. For up-to-date rain totals check out this link.

While the last chance of rain for a while has left our region, we do have some high surf and some coastal flooding potential continuing.

Breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet are likely thru Friday for the west-facing Central Coast with the highest on the west to northwest-facing beaches. The high surf advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Coastal Flood Advisory is in place until Friday at 10 p.m. The advisories will likely be extended through the weekend.

The forecast does stay on the cooler side with mostly clear skies tonight. Lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Looking ahead to the weekend, we see a slight increase Friday into Saturday with highs around the 60s.