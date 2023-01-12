Thursday our nicest day of the week, warming and clearing

Good morning, Central Coast!

Enjoy the beautiful Thursday, today is the nicest day we will see for a while. Daytime highs will climb into the mid 60's for many areas and the sun will make a reappearance.

This really nice day is followed by the return of rain on Friday. We see rain by mid to late morning and into the early afternoon as a decaying front/trough moves thru the Central Coast. Rain may be moderate at times but I think rain rates stay under .25-50”/hour.

For this next storm system rain will be on and off from Friday through Sunday but models are showing the bulk of the rain accumulation falling Saturday afternoon into evening. Rain totals for the coast and valleys will be from .75-1.5 inches while the mountains and foothills will pick up between 1.5-3.00.

Winds will be an issue this weekend and so will the associated high surf and dangerous water conditions. Surf likely builds to 15ft if not higher behind winds gusts up to 30-50mph in areas over the weekend.

Temperatures will drop back into the 50's as we see the rain approach and sit there through the extended period.