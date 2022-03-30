Thursday will see more breezy afternoon conditions for the Central Coast

Coastal communities got to enjoy sunny skies with some breezy conditions as temperatures begin to warm up at least slightly after Monday’s storm.

Morro Bay remained in the upper 50s Wednesday while Pismo Beach hit 62 degrees. Inland areas were slightly warmer with Paso Robles at 68 degrees and Santa Ynez at 66.

The afternoon winds helped to clean out ample morning clouds around the Central Coast.

Breezy conditions pushed some palm trees to rock back and forth. Wind gusts hit 18 mph in Santa Maria and Lompoc and 17 mph in Santa Ynez and San Luis Obispo.

Wednesday night will see more patchy low clouds returning.

Tonight, winds could pick up to 30-40 mph in the Gaviota and Refugio and a wind advisory has again been posted for the Santa Barbara County mountains, passes and canyons into the early morning hours.

Winds for much of the area outside of the advisory will become light overnight but pick up again Thursday afternoon out of the NW 15-25mph for coastal areas (interior winds will likely stay under 15mph Thursday afternoon).

Coastal cities such as Pismo Beach and Goleta will see clearing conditions with temperatures in the low 60s.

Inland areas will get a little warmer with temperatures in the low 70s any any early clouds are likely to clear.

Temperatures leading into the weekend will get slightly warmer, especially for those inland areas where sunny skies will prevail.

The real warm-up will occur next week with inland areas reaching low and mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria will reach the 70s by Monday and could warm up to 76 by next Tuesday.