Today is the warmest day of the week, with a foggy start in our coastal areas

Good morning Central Coast!

Today we are seeing the warmest temperatures that we will have for the week, with some places expecting high 80's and low 90's. Here is a look at the temperatures in the forecast in your area.

This morning, the only advisory we are keeping our eye on is a dense fog advisory, which is in effect in all of our coastal communities. It will expire around 9am this morning.

As for the rest of this week, beginning tomorrow we will see temperatures start to drop. There is potential for rain on Thursday and Friday of this week.