Today will be the warmest day of the week, before a notable cooldown

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Monday! The good news is that the hottest day of the week is today! Starting tomorrow temperatures will begin to cool off!

Here is a look at the highs for today!

If you take a look at the 7 day forecast, you'll see especially in the interiors that cooler temperatures are on the way!

Air quality is still a concern across the Central Coast due to the Gifford Fire. Here's a look at the smoke across the area. Ash is also prevalent in many communities.

And there is a wind advisory in effect through early tomorrow morning. Wind speeds along the South Coast will be anywhere from 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.