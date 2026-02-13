70s and sunny skies to end the week, days of rain begin on Sunday evening

Good morning, Central Coast!

Kicking off the morning, it will be a beautiful day! Gusty offshore winds are keeping our communities warm and clear to kick off the morning. High temps today will climb into the low 70s for many spots.

One thing to be aware of for your Friday, more wave energy is headed our way. There is a high surf advisory for the western beaches that will go into effect today (Friday morning) at 9 a.m. lasting to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. I would be surprised if that was not extended for a few more days at least.

Saturday will be very mild for Valentine's Day with temps in the upper 60s. There will be increasing cloud cover through the day but no major concerns.

The big changes arrive Sunday when the pattern takes a big turn. Starting Sunday morning, we showers will move in starting light but ushering in a massive change with lots of rain on the way!

We are expecting inches of rain and strong winds with the chance for thunderstorms mixed in too every day from Sunday through Friday. The heaviest rain is expected on Monday.

Here is a look at that on the 7 day forecast!

Even into the extended forecast, we are looking at a more active pattern for the west coast with several more rain chances before the start of March.

Have a wonderful day and a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian