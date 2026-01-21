A cloudy morning will give way to light rain Wednesday afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast!

Today our main weather story is the return of rain to the region. It will be very light and not too much of a concern but it will mark a significant shift from the sunshine and warm weather of recent days.

The morning will start mild with more cloud cover for most spots. By early afternoon though we will see a small area of rain move in. At first much of the rain will evaporate before it hits the ground but as the air mass saturates, more will reach the ground.

Into the evening, the light rain will continue and move east.

Following the initial low pressure, we will stay in a "messy" pattern for a few days, with lingering isolated shower chances for the region through Friday.

That being said, accumulations will be minimal. Most spots will pick up a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Some western beaches may see up to a tenth of an inch, but even with those highest totals, this is not a concerning system.

Here are the temps we can expect for Wednesday afternoon. For some context, that is about 5 degrees below yesterdays highs.

For the remainder of the week, we will see more cloud cover and cooler weather. Into the weekend, though, the pattern will change once again and warmer weather will build in. That ridge of high pressure will bring warmer weather into the extended forecast. Likely with temps staying well above normal into the first days of February.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian