A few isolated sprinkles with sunshine on the way

Good morning, Central Coast! Today will still have some isolated sprinkles, but the good news is there is sunshine on the way later this week.

The low-pressure systems that have been hanging around in the area for the last week or so are making their way out of the region, and a high-pressure system is on its way. That means some clearer conditions coming our way gradually throughout this week, and a nice sunny weekend to look forward to.

Temperatures today will still be on the cooler side, especially today, with some isolated sprinkles mostly into the afternoon and overnight hours.

As for temperatures, here is what you can expect in your community.

And if we take a look at the extended forecast, you can see this weekend will hold some sunnier skies, and a nice break from the rain.