A few more warm days in store before rain moves back in

Good morning, Central Coast!

It feels like summer in November, with high temperatures soaring into the 80s on Monday! Today we have more of those wonderful, warm temperatures. Here is what that looks like for our communities.

A lot of the warming is due to offshore winds compressing and heating up as they move to lower elevations.

That warmer weather is in place for the next few days, then significant warming is on the way.

Let's talk about those rain chances!

Even into next week, we will stay on the active side, with several more rain chances for the West Coast into the second half of November. It is still a little too early to look into the Thanksgiving forecast, but if current projections hold, we may see some more active weather.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian