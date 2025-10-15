A few showers linger into the evening, but on the whole, the storm has passed

The last 24 hours have been a bit wild across the Central Coast with heavy rain, strong winds, and even two tornado warnings as the storm passed through.

Here is what the storm looked like (time lapse style).

I will compile a recap of the storm in the coming hours but first,On here is a broad look at your forecast.

Wednesday, we have one final small chance for showers as some wrap-around moisture from the storm makes its way to the region. This will be minimal and only for northern SLO County. Most spots will only see a bit more cloud cover for the morning.

This clearing is all thanks to the core system moving east out of the Central Coast.

By midday, skies will clear and we will begin the shift to a high-pressure system set to warm us up for the weekend.

Here is what the 7-day forecast has in store for us.

Have a wonderful evening, and a great Wednesday!

-Vivian