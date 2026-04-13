A few showers linger to start the week, sunshine and warm temps return Tuesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our week, a few showers are still pushing through the region. They will be limited in scope, with most for the farthest interior valleys, but all communities could see a passing glance. Here is your Interactive Radar!

Accumulation-wise, we are looking at a maximum of a tenth of an inch for most spots. No major worries.

Because some of these showers will pass over the highest elevations in the Los Padres National Forest, we have a lingering Winter Weather Advisory. This will expire at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Temps today will be a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year. Nothing too problematic, but you may want an extra layer.

A high-pressure system will move into the region and clear out any remaining rain chances. Sunny skies will once again be the story starting Tuesday and sticking around through the week. 70s will be back Tuesday with upper 70s by next weekend.

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Here is the 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian