A warm week ahead with windy conditions

As we start a new work week, high pressure remains firmly in place over our region, promising very warm temperatures, especially away from the coast and in our interior areas. Gusty northerly winds are anticipated to kick up Monday night, particularly across southern Santa Barbara County, which may elevate fire weather concerns.

For Monday night, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to the low 50s in the coastal valleys. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph for most of the Central Coast. In southern Santa Barbara County, a moderate Sundowner wind event is in play, with gusts potentially hitting 50 mph in canyons and passes, leading to fire weather advisories in effect for our region.

On Tuesday, sunshine will dominate once again, with highs ranging from the mid-60s at local beaches to the upper-90s inland.

As we approach Thursday, a cooling trend is predicted as a trough of low pressure begins to replace the current ridge, bringing relief from the heat by the weekend. Expect high temperatures to drop 3 to 6 degrees below normal, along with an increase in the marine layer along the coast that could linger in some areas throughout the day.

Stay alert for wind advisories and warm weather updates as we transition into a more comfortable weekend ahead!