After a brief break, rain moves back in on Friday afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Friday!

We are off to a mild start this morning with no major concerns, but as we get to this afternoon, our next system will arrive and bring rain to the region for the next several days.

The rain is expected to be heaviest tonight into early tomorrow morning but showers will be on and off through the weekend and into next week.

All said and done, those rain chances will add up to significant accumulations. Here is what we can expect for the next 5 days.

Turning to our seas. We are in the middle of a king tide event that is expected to cause some minor tidal overflow. Here is a look at what we have seen and what we can expect.

The high tides continue to be a concern through the weekend.

Back to the nuts and bolts of the forecast. Temperatures today will be mild, in the mid-60s for most communities.

Looking at the next 7 days, showers are expected for parts of every day through Wednesday. We will then finally get a break.

Into the further extended forecast rain is expected through the region into the second half of the month.

Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian