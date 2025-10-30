After a hot day temps are set to slowly cool into Halloween

Wednesday was another hot day across the Central Coast! Some spots got into the 90s with sunshine and mild winds.

This is thanks to the lingering ridge of high pressure that will start to fade over the latter half of the week.

Here is a look at the high temperatures for today across the region. For context, these are 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

There is a high surf advisory in place for all western beaches through 3 a.m. Friday morning. Rip currents and local sets up to 10 ft are possible.

Winds today were calmer than on Tuesday, and into the evening, the high pressure weakened. Thursday, the warm temps will continue, although to a lesser extent. Here are the highs expected on Thursday.

The high pressure will stick around through the extended forecast. There will be a slight cooldown into the weekend, but still temps will be above normal across the region.

Even into mid-November, high temps will stay above normal.

Have a wonderful evening, and a good rest of the week!

-Vivian