After a soggy holiday, some lingering showers are sticking around

It has been a downright soggy set of days across the Central Coast. The storm brought inches of rain to the Central Coast and prompting many flooding alerts.

Before we get into the forecast, here is a look at some of the rain totals we have seen over the last three days.

Into the overnight hours there are still some concerns for flooding, winds and high surf. Those alerts will all stay in place into the weekend.

One note for the beaches, we have a high surf advisory in place through the weekend, but it is best to stay out of the water all together. That is due to potential contaminants in runoff water for three days after a large storm.

We aren't done with the storm yet, scattered showers continue into Saturday morning. These will mostly be light rain, but a few stronger pockets can't be ruled out, especially along the south coast.

Here is a look at how much rain is LEFT in the system.

Here is a look at temps for Friday across the region.

Into the weekend, sunny skies will return along with temps staying a few degrees below normal. That is going to be the case through much of next week but on Thursday (January 1st) we can expect showers to return to the region.

Have a wonderful Friday, Central Coast!

-Vivian