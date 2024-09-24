Another day of fog at the beaches but heat for the interiors

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick of our Tuesday morning there is once again significant dense fog to contend with across the beaches and coastal valleys.

Visibilities are so limited on many roadways that the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the western beaches and coastal valleys through 9 a.m.

If you encounter dense fog on the morning commute be sure to take caution. The good news is that the fog will clear quickly and sunshine will be the story for most of the daytime hours.

Sunday and Monday proved to be hot ones. Monday Paso Robles reached 102° for context the record high for September 23rd is 104°.

Today will be another hot one for interiors, upper 90s are expected. Coastal valleys will also be above normal, many reaching into the 80s. Beaches will start and end the day with fog but mid day sunshine will help them to heat up as well.

Fog will once again be the story Wednesday morning although the extent will be less. Temps will be a bit more moderate for the remainder of the week but still you can expect 90s in the interiors, 80s near SLO and 70s for Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

The warm air will stay in place through the end of the month even into October.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!