Another day with heat in the interior valleys and clouds to start the morning

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, our weather pattern is still in place. While clouds are still the story for western beaches, heat is on the way for the interior valleys.

Fog and low clouds are starting off the morning for most communities, including interiors. Thankfully, it will start to clear quickly.

Interiors will see sunny skies first, which will kick off daytime heating and allow temps to rise quickly. Beaches will be a bit slower on the clearing but will still see some sunshine by the afternoon.

While the interiors are clear, a very dry air mass will reveal itself. That will warm them up quite a bit more, possibly even reaching the triple digits.

For a little bit of context, afternoon high temps for this time of the year are in the mid-80s for Paso Robles and mid to low 70s for all but the western beaches, which are still in the low 60s.

Highs will be in the upper-90s today for interior valleys, that is right around what we saw Tuesday. Beaches will see an increase too, but it will be much more moderate with highs climbing to the mid-70s in our coastal valleys and even some low 60s by the beaches.

The heat will still be our main story for the week ahead. Although today will bring us the hottest temps, 90s are still expected each afternoon for interior valleys through the week, as well as through the weekend.

Have a great day, Central Coast!