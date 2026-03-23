Another round of heat to kick off the workweek

Good morning, Central Coast!

After a record-breaking week across the region, we enjoyed a warm but more moderate weekend. This week, we will return to the 90s for most of the region.

One small wrinkle in the morning forecast is some dense fog in place through much of Santa Barbara County. Take it slow on the roads where visibility falls.

Here is a look at the high temperatures for your Monday.

The temps for San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Lompoc will set daily temperature records today.

With that heat comes another round of heat advisories. These alerts are in place for our western beaches and coastal valleys through 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Here is what that looks like on your 7-day forecast!

In the further extended forecast, there will be a continued slight cooling trend through early April. Unfortunately, there are no robust chances for rain.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian