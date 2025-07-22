Below normal temperatures through the remainder of the Mid-State Fair

As we settle into the week, expect persistent night and morning low clouds and fog across most coastal areas and some valley locations. Drizzle is possible in coastal and coastal foothill areas, particularly through tonight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain below normal at least through the weekend.

Over the next few days, a consistent southwest flow will result in minimal changes to weather conditions.

A slight warming is expected in interior areas and higher elevations from Wednesday into Thursday, and by Thursday evening, strengthening Sundowner winds in southwest Santa Barbara County could reach advisory levels.

Looking ahead, we can expect quiet weather through the upcoming weekend and likely extending into much of next week. There is strong confidence in additional warming starting Sunday into early next week, particularly away from the coast, which should bring temperatures closer to normal after this prolonged cool spell. Night-to-morning low clouds and fog are forecast to shrink, mainly affecting lower coastal valleys and the immediate coastline.

