Chilly mornings, warm afternoons this week but rain is on the way

Good morning Central Coast, happy Tuesday!

Diving right in, today will be another sunshine filled day with temps remaining above normal across the region although taking a sizable step back from the much warmer temps Monday featured.

That slight change is all thanks to a weakening cold front that pushed into the region late Monday and is bringing more substantial northerly winds. No advisories are in place but it will be breezy at points plus frost is likely in the interior valleys.

Wednesday temps will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s beginning a warming trend that will last through the week and into the weekend.

Modeling shows a very interesting pattern developing in the extended forecast: a series of strong low-pressure systems plow toward California. The first system gets here late in the weekend for a chance of some showers but looks to essentially spend much of its life spinning off the coast before lifting to the north. Another similarly constructed system is on the way for the following week but this one could deliver much more significant rainfall to the Central Coast and California. There's even a third system to keep our eyes on in the deeper extended forecast. As all of these systems are quite some ways off the coast and deeper into the forecast, timing and intensity could change. This is a forecast to watch on Sunday and beyond.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!