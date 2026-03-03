Clear and warmer conditions for Tuesday ahead of a large wind event

Good morning, Central Coast!

Kicking off the morning, most skies are clear, and the morning is starting off with temps in the upper 40s and 50s. No issues there! There are some gusty winds in San Luis Obispo thanks to the offshore winds, but even that is well below advisory criteria.

Through the morning, the small, cloudy spots will clear, and we will start a warming trend.

Those temps in the 70s won't last too long as a cold front surges into the region from the north. That will not impact temps more than with a few degree drop but it will bring strong winds to the region with gusts upwards of 50 mph expected for Thursday morning into Friday.

In advance of those winds, I expect alerts to be issued.

Once the cold and windy system passes us, we will warm up once again with another shot at the 80s for some spots on Sunday.

Here is what all of that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Through the first half of March, we can expect to stay warm and sunny with no major chances for rain heading our way.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian