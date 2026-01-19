Clear conditions and warm temps to start the week, one rain chance looms

Good Morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the new work week and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we can expect great weather!

The morning is mostly clear and by midday we can expect warm and wonderful weather!

Looking into the rest of the week, we have some changes on the way. By Tuesday afternoon, the high pressure that has kept us clear will have dissipated enough to allow a small atmospheric disturbance to reach us.

A few very light showers are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

They will become widespread overnight into early Thursday morning.

Due to the very low humidity in our atmosphere as well as the limited precipitable water in the storm the rain totals will be very minimal. Most spots will see just hundredths of an inch of rain.

With the small chances for rain, we will also see a shift to cooler and much more seasonal temperatures. Temps will be back in the 60s for the remainder of the forecast. Here is what that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!