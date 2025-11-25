Clear skies and gusty winds as Thanksgiving travel begins

Good morning, Central Coast!

It's looking like a warm day for our region and with these warm temperatures, gusty winds are set to follow. As of this morning, major gusts are sticking to the San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Shandon areas. Gusts are hitting the 40 to 50 mile per hour range just above San Luis Obispo.

Today is the busiest travel day of the year. In high winds, the National Weather Service advises to take a few extra precautions when driving.

Driving Tips:



Use both hands while driving

Drive slower than normal

Watch for objects blowing into the street

Keep a safe distance from cars next to you, winds may push cars into nearby lanes

Speaking of travel, if you're commuting today, let's take a look at our commute forecast for today!

The inland areas are going to have a bit of fog this morning but it won't be around for too long. By noon, every region of the Central Coast will see clear skies. A clear evening with some cooler temperatures in the 50s is on the way.

Wednesday is set to be the warmest day of the week, with a cloudy but warm Thanksgiving on the way. High 60s to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies, especially in Santa Barbara, for the holiday.

This weekend, the weather is going to cool down and the cloudy conditions are going to hang on until early next week. Low to mid 60s are projected for the weekend.

Travel safe and have an amazing Tuesday!