Clear skies Tuesday morning, clouds on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

Today, high 60s to the high 70s will pepper the region. These warm temperatures are paired with clear skies partially thanks to quick winds in the area. As of 4 a.m. this morning, there were already gusts as quick as 17 miles per hour in the San Luis Obispo area. With winds this fast, a wind advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

The northern part of San Luis Obispo county will mainly be affected by this advisory: Paso Robles, Cambria, San Luis Obispo and areas north of highway 166.

Today's sunshine is going to give in to more cloudy conditions as the week progresses. This will start with fog across the Central Coast forecasted for tomorrow. Heavier clouds will roll around by Saturday in most parts. With the clouds, temperatures are going to slightly decrease into the mid 60s across the region by this weekend.

Have a great day!