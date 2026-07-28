Cloud cover gives way to sunshine and warm temps Tuesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, cloud cover and fog are in place across many of our coastal communities. This won't stick around long, but if you have an early morning commute, the cloud cover may bring low visibility. If you run into limited visibility, take it slow.

Once that cloud cover clears out, we will see much more sunshine and mild weather. Temps will be near to the past few days with triple-digit interiors, 70s by the beach.

If you are looking to escape the heat by heading to the beach, take caution. There is a slightly higher risk of waves and rip currents for our western beaches. This has prompted a beach hazard statement in place through Saturday evening.

Wednesday will be more of the same before a high-pressure system moves in and draws those temps up towards 110.

Here is a look at the next few days. Long story short, it is going to get HOT!

I expect a high heat alert to be issued for this weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian