Cloud cover will move back in for Wednesday morning, temps set to drop for some

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

This morning, once again, started off with cloud cover and fog. Thankfully, by early afternoon, the skies cleared and we saw a beautiful and sunny evening.

Wednesday morning, more of the same is in store with one small change. The clouds will make their way all the way to the interior valleys. That will cool down temperatures for areas like Paso Robles significantly for the latter half of the week.

Most spots will be around the same (temps wise) from today. The interiors will see a big drop.

Through late week, there isn't much else going on. Temps will vary by a few degrees here and there, but on the whole, it is going to be a good week!

Late this week, I am watching the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla as it makes its way north up Baja to Southern California. This will meet a low-pressure pressure pushing south from the Bay Area. These systems interacting means that there is a small chance for rain (mainly in far SoCal), but there is a ton of uncertainty within this forecast. Mainly for us, the change will involve gusty winds into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day!

-Vivian