Clouds to end the week, but a pattern shift is on the way for the weekend

Happy Friday-eve, Central Coast!

Thursday started off with lots of sunshine, but by the evening, that was replaced by cloud cover and even a few showers, all thanks to a decaying cold front pressing south. That system is the main player in our forecast, at least through the next few days.

As the cold front arrived, it kicked up a few quick-moving showers in northern SLO County.

One small storm brought very brief light rain to areas north of HWY 46 East. Into the evening hours we have a few more chances of light showers. The thing most areas will notice though is the cloud cover pushing through along the decaying cold front.

Tonight, winds will still be strong and bring a marginal sundowner wind event to the south coast. Winds will gust up to 35 mph near Gaviota.

The front will continue to kick up clouds and a passing shower through Friday.

Winds will be a bit stronger Friday amid cooler temps for most spots. This will be a slight change but still something to note.

This weekend, the cold front will move on, and a brief warmup is headed our way. That means more sunshine for the region. 60s by the beach 70s for coastal valleys, and some 80s for the interior valleys.

Early next week, a small warm-up is expected at the trough we are under right now, tilts back into the region. The warm-up will be moderate and not too noticeable.

Late next week, remnants of tropical moisture will push into the region. This will bring a chance of rain to the region on Thursday and Friday. Models are far from agreeing on this chance, so at least for now, I am leaving it off the 7-day forecast. I will update you with details as they become available.

Have a wonderful evening, Central Coast!

-Vivian