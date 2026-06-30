Cloudy start to the week brings cooler temperatures

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

We had another cloudy start to our day today, with most of the clouds burning off later in the afternoon, if at all. The overcast conditions are sticking around until the closer to the end of the week. We may be heading into July, but that June Gloom isn't quite ready to leave.

These clouds brought along cooler temperatures to the area. Not many places broke past the high 60s, well below what's normal for this time of year.

However, these temperatures will be on the rise as we get closer to the Fourth of July. A warming trend is set to hit the Central Coast by Thursday, bringing about better temperatures to head outside and celebrate.

It still looks like the gloomy skies will be staying in most places, but they're set to be a little better by the time the weekend rolls around. Temperatures, on the other hand, are going to steadily increase over the next few days, slowly making thier way closer to what we're used to seeing at this time of year.

As we get closer to the end of the week, we'll keep an eye on these conditions to get you ready for the holiday weekend.

Have a great afternoon, Central Coast!

~Makayla