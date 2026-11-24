Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Tuesday!

We have a fairly quiet forecast ahead of us today, but some big changes are coming to our beaches as we approach Thanksgiving.

Dangerous surf and unusually high tides will create a significant coastal flooding threat Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, our rain chances for Wednesday are decreasing, and Thanksgiving is looking warm and dry!

Let's break it all down.

The biggest weather story this week continues to be what's happening along our coastline.

We have a combination of large waves, king tides, and elevated ocean water levels coming together to create a significant flooding threat.

An ongoing oceanic Kelvin wave is contributing to higher-than-normal ocean water levels. When combined with King Tides and incoming surf, coastal flooding is expected.

The greatest concern is Wednesday and Thursday, when water levels will be at their highest.

Breaking waves could reach 15 to 22 feet, while baseline water levels could approach 8.5 feet in some locations.

Low-lying beaches, coastal roads, parking lots, and areas near harbors and inlets will be particularly vulnerable. Even if you are not in an area prone to flooding, dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves will make conditions hazardous along our beaches.

If you are heading to the coast this Thanksgiving week, please keep your distance from the water and avoid rocks, jetties, and other exposed coastal areas.

Away from the beaches, our Tuesday forecast is looking pretty nice!

We are expecting mild temperatures and dry conditions across the Central Coast! Here is a look at our temperatures!

Tonight into early Wednesday, a system will reach us and bring a small amount of rain to the region. This is going to be very minimal; we are talking a few hundredths of an inch, pretty much all overnight. So, while you might encounter a few sprinkles heading into Wednesday morning, this is not expected to be a significant rain event.

By early morning, the rain will clear and a cloudy morning will start. Sunshine by midday will stick around for a while.

Now for some good news if you have outdoor plans for Thanksgiving! Thursday is looking warm and dry across the Central Coast as offshore winds continue.

We will see a warming trend through the workweek, with temperatures climbing into Friday.

Some locally breezy conditions are possible, especially around the Santa Barbara County mountains and foothills Wednesday evening as sundowner winds develop.

Friday is expected to be one of our warmest days of the week before temperatures begin cooling over the weekend.

The one exception to our otherwise pleasant Thanksgiving forecast will be the beaches, where dangerous surf and coastal flooding remain significant concerns.

Looking ahead, we have a few more changes on the horizon. Dry weather is expected to continue through at least Saturday, but temperatures will gradually cool as our offshore flow weakens and winds begin shifting onshore.

Our next chance for rain arrives Sunday into Monday. A weakening storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest could bring some light rain to the Central Coast. At this point, significant flooding is not expected with that first system. However, there is another storm developing right behind it that could be much more interesting. Forecast models are showing a stronger system potentially arriving Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. This system could tap into subtropical moisture, bringing the potential for more widespread and heavier rainfall.

I will keep a very close eye on it moving forward and bring you more information as it gets closer.

Here is a look at your seven-day forecast.

Into the 8-14 day outlook, we are expecting to see a more active pattern into mid-December.

Have a great Tuesday, Central Coast, and please stay safe around our beaches this week!

-Vivian