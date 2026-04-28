Cold temps to kick off the morning, much warmer weather by the afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday morning temps are cold are starting with temps in the 40s and some 30s across the region.

Starting Today, a large high-pressure system will move in and bring sunny skies to the region. While it clears out the cloud cover, we will also enjoy a warm-up. Offshore winds and minimal marine influence will bring us into the 70s by Tuesday and even potential 80s for the interior valleys for Thursday and Friday.

The only wrinkle in the forecast is a small shower potentially moving through on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Minimal concerns for this one, but I'll keep an eye on it!

Here is what that looks like on the 7-day forecast!

There is a slight cooldown as we head into next weekend. Even that will just bring us down to normal for this time of the year, with a few passing chances for very light rain. Not too worried about it.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian